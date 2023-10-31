Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay exposes James Nightingale's DARK secret!
Airs Monday 6 November 2023 on E4 at 7pm.
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is caught out when vengeful Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) reveals he organised the prison attack on Brent Taylor (Jesse Fox) in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Lucas's behaviour has been spiralling out of control in recent weeks. As well as drinking excessively, the wayward teen has been blackmailing stepdad James after discovering he had Brent beaten up to so he would 'confess' to the murder of Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).
The spiteful lad has been using a recording of James confessing to the crime as leverage to blackmail him, and so far has managed to extort money for flash new trainers and film-making equipment.
But James's patience is wearing thin and he's terrified Lucas will expose his dark secret to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
The drama continues when James receives a voicemail on his phone from a concerned Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) about her brother's latest drunken escapades.
Immediately, James suspects Lucas has been up to no good and wonders if he's going to have to cough up more cash to keep him quiet.
But as another family argument erupts, Lucas snaps and ends up telling Ste the appalling truth about what James did to Brent.
How will the lawyer worm his way out of this one?
Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is licking her wounds after events at the masquerade ball didn't go quite the way she'd planned.
Sienna has been on a mission to win the heart of loaded Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) and get her mitts on his fortune so she and her kids can live a life of luxury.
She may have competition in the form of Rafe's glamourous former girlfriend, Camilla (Dylan Morris), but Sienna is not the type to let a love rival stand in her way.
Still determined to secure the future she craves, Sienna tries to get her former boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Baiely) back on board with the plan.
It was Ethan who initially encouraged Sienna to get her claws into moneybags Rafe, but now he's desperate for her to just get back together with him.
Ethan doesn't take kindly to Sienna's latest request, and sick of being used, he declares they're finished for good!
Ouch!
Also, the shockwaves following Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and Romeo Nightingale's (Owen Warner) huge confession are continuing to be felt.
After weeks of speculation about their movements on the night of Rayne's murder, the pair finally came clean.
In the aftermath, Peri is hurt by Romeo's coldness towards her. The distressed nurse admits she can't help the way she feels and storms off.
Concerned Tom (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) try to comfort Romeo, but wind up rowing with one another when their own issues bubble to the surface.
With the couple distracted, Romeo decides it's the perfect time to make his exit.
Where's he off to?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.