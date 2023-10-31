Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay exposes James Nightingale's DARK secret!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is caught out when vengeful Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) reveals he organised the prison attack on Brent Taylor (Jesse Fox) in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lucas's behaviour has been spiralling out of control in recent weeks. As well as drinking excessively, the wayward teen has been blackmailing stepdad James after discovering he had Brent beaten up to so he would 'confess' to the murder of Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).

The spiteful lad has been using a recording of James confessing to the crime as leverage to blackmail him, and so far has managed to extort money for flash new trainers and film-making equipment.

But James's patience is wearing thin and he's terrified Lucas will expose his dark secret to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Ste discovers an unpleasant truth about husband, James. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The drama continues when James receives a voicemail on his phone from a concerned Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) about her brother's latest drunken escapades.

Immediately, James suspects Lucas has been up to no good and wonders if he's going to have to cough up more cash to keep him quiet.

But as another family argument erupts, Lucas snaps and ends up telling Ste the appalling truth about what James did to Brent.

How will the lawyer worm his way out of this one?

Sienna has competition from Camilla to win Rafe's heart. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is licking her wounds after events at the masquerade ball didn't go quite the way she'd planned.

Sienna has been on a mission to win the heart of loaded Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) and get her mitts on his fortune so she and her kids can live a life of luxury.

She may have competition in the form of Rafe's glamourous former girlfriend, Camilla (Dylan Morris), but Sienna is not the type to let a love rival stand in her way.

Ethan has had enough of playing Sienna's games. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Still determined to secure the future she craves, Sienna tries to get her former boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Baiely) back on board with the plan.

It was Ethan who initially encouraged Sienna to get her claws into moneybags Rafe, but now he's desperate for her to just get back together with him.

Ethan doesn't take kindly to Sienna's latest request, and sick of being used, he declares they're finished for good!

Ouch!

Peri makes her feelings towards Romeo known. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, the shockwaves following Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and Romeo Nightingale's (Owen Warner) huge confession are continuing to be felt.

After weeks of speculation about their movements on the night of Rayne's murder, the pair finally came clean.

In the aftermath, Peri is hurt by Romeo's coldness towards her. The distressed nurse admits she can't help the way she feels and storms off.

Concerned Tom (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) try to comfort Romeo, but wind up rowing with one another when their own issues bubble to the surface.

With the couple distracted, Romeo decides it's the perfect time to make his exit.

Where's he off to?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.