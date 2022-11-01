Hollyoaks spoilers: LUST AT FIRST SIGHT! James Nightingale has his eye on a new man!

James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan’s) eyes light up when he takes a shine to his latest client in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Lawyer James has been feeling very down recently, but when handsome newcomer Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) turns up asking for legal advice suddenly James is feeling a whole lot better.

When James overhears a conversation between Beau and his father Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) he thinks he could be in with a chance with Beau.

But has he got the round end of the stick and is James about to put himself in a rather embarrassing situation?

James likes the look of Tony's son, Beau (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Tony is really trying to make an effort with Beau who recently rocked his world by turning up in the village and announcing he was the son Tony never knew he had!

However things are not exactly going too well between father and son and tensions continue to build between the two of them.

Over at the McQueen’s, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is armed with devastating new information as she waits for Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) to arrive home from Alicante.

However, before Goldie can make the big reveal about something she has recently discovered involving Sylver, Mercedes stops her in her tracks by opening up to the family and telling them all the secret she’s been hiding.

Later on, a McQueen family vote leaves one member of the clan feeling heartbroken and betrayed.

The McQueens: Goldie (right) has been waiting for Mercedes (centre) to get back from Alicante. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, a smitten Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) does all that she can to be around her ex, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) after the two of them shared an emotionally charged moment in yesterday’s episode.

When Peri discovers that Juliet has called in sick for work, she decides to go and pay her a visit.

However, she’s caught completely off guard when a surprising realisation threatens to shatter any hope she had of rekindling her relationship with Juliet.

What has she found out?

What is Eric Foster (above) plotting now? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, creepy Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) seems to have another sinister plan up his sleeve when he lands himself a job at The Loft.

What is women-hater, Eric, who recently put Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) in hospital after spiking her drink, plotting now?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4