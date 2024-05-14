Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDER! Carter Shepherd KILLS John Paul?

Carter Shepherd is planning to drown John Paul McQueen in Hollyoaks!

A deranged Carter Shepherd (David Ames) is out to do his worst in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is terrified to find himself down by the lake with former headteacher Carter who has been practicing conversion therapy and believes that homosexuality is a sin.

Carter Shepherd thinks that homosexuality is a sin. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Carter tells a scared John Paul that he is going to baptise him.

A tussle ensues as Carter drags John Paul into the lake and looks set to DROWN John Paul who is left fighting for his life.

Is this the last we’re going to see of John Paul?

Carter drags John Paul into the lake where John Paul is left fighting for his life! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, more horror is unfolding as Carter's accomplice, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington), has got Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) locked in a room.

Can Kitty raises the alarm and alert the police to what sinister drama is happening or is it too late for her too?

Kitty Draper (above) has been kidnapped and locked up by her father. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathanile Das) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) get more comfortable together.

A protective Dillon promises to keep their relationship a secret until Lucas is ready to come out to his friends.

Meanwhile Freya Calder (Ellie Henry), who is Carter’s daughter, feels rejected by Dillon and Lucas is worried about the abusive text messages that Freya has been getting.

Who is responsible for sending them and making Freya’s life hell?

Freya Calder (above) has been on the receiving end of abusive text messages. Who is responsible? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) tells his new wife Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) that she needs to back off asking him about his daughter Lizzie’s (Lily Best) baby.

Lizzie tragically died on Dave’s wedding day to Cindy after accidentally taking dodgy drugs that had been given to her by Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) .

Lizzie (right) tragically died after taking dodgy drugs. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cindy has been on a mission to track down the child that Lizzie gave up for adoption and despite Dave’s pleas, she’s not about to stop anytime soon.

Alcoholic Dave claims to have been seeing his sobriety sponsor and tells Cindy it’s due to the stress she’s been putting him under in her ongoing hunt for Lizzie's child.

Cindy lies to Dave and assures him that she has given up her search.

However, behind Dave’s back, she sneaks off to meet the support worker who was there when Lizzie gave birth.

What is Cindy about to uncover?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4