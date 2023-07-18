Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax demands the TRUTH from Romeo!

Peri Lomax wants to know why Romeo has been ghosting her in Hollyoaks.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) wants to know why Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has been ghosting her and in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she’s determined to get answers.

Earlier on Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) tries to encourage enemies Peri and Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) to call a truce for Romeo’s sake.

However Peri’s not so sure.

When she goes to unfollow influencer Rayne on social media, she’s shocked to see the sudden huge increase in Rayne’s followers.

Peri discovers that Rayne has PAID for her social media followers! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri asks Rayne where the sudden influx came from but she soon gets the answer.

Rayne is left red-faced when Prince reads a notification on her phone saying she PAID for her new followers.

Later on, Rayne overhears Peri asking Prince to find out why Romeo is ghosting her unaware that devious Rayne secretly blocked all contact from her on Romeo’s phone.

What will manipulative Rayne do next?

Yazz and Tom Cunningham try and talk through their issues in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and her husband Tom, (Ellis Hollins) take some time to think things through following recent major upheavals in their marriage.

Yazz’s mind is set that she doesn’t want to have any children but Tom is clearly keen to have a family with Yazz.

Tonight Yazz thinks that the two of them need some time apart to work out their priorities.

After spending the day seeking advice from family and friends, Tom tells Yazz that he’s changed his mind and from now on he will drop the whole idea of adoption.

Meanwhile, Yazz assures Tom that she’ll do whatever it takes to keep hold of him and make things work.

What next steps can the couple take?

Mercedes is desperate to get her son, Bobby, transferred. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is determined to get her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) moved to a new juvenile detention institute after hearing he was beaten up.

However, her cousin Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) doesn’t agree and thinks that Mercedes should be putting her energy into helping find the homophobic men who recently attacked John Paul (James Sutton).

But no. Mercedes is ploughing ahead to move Bobby and has already persuaded paralegal, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) to help her out behind lawyer James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) back.

Paralegal, Lacey Lloyd has gone behind her boss James's back to try and help Mercedes in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, legal secretary Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is left covering for Lacey who has secretly headed off with Mercedes.

James is fuming when he finds out what Lacey is up to and goes storming over to the McQueens where he furiously orders her back to work.

Outside Dee Valley Law, James and Goldie get into a huge shouting match but while Goldie is busy ranting at him, her dog Bronzer goes missing.

Has the little pooch wandered off or has somebody deliberately taken him to punish the McQueens?

