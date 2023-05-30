Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax reads her wedding vows to Juliet!

Peri Lomax has some heartfelt vows to say to Juliet in Hollyoaks.

Things get very emotional when Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) reads the vows that she had been planning for her and Juliet’s wedding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Juliet’s family have a surprise planned for her, but Juliet’s worried brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has a different opinion on where she should be.

Peri, with the help of Juliet’s loved ones, has decorated the folly with pictures that celebrate all of the wonderful memories the couple have together.

Peri and Juliet share some special time together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In heartfelt scenes, Peri reads Juliet what she hoped one day would be their wedding vows that she wrote when they were away together for a special weekend in Brighton.

When Peri’s favourite song comes on, she confesses this is what she hoped would be their first dance.

Peri has decorated the folly with pictures of Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A determined Juliet gets up to dance with the love of her life, however with Juliet becoming increasingly weak, things sadly come to an abrupt end.

What has happened to Juliet?

Elsewhere, Juliet’s ex, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) is struggling with Juliet’s condition deteriorating and her housemate, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) tries to comfort her.

However things get heated when fellow housemate, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) puts her foot in it leaving Nadira fuming that the influencer is disrespectfully flaunting her social life while her friend is dying.

Peri, pictured with Juliet's mum, Donna-Marie, wants to create special memories for Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) receives a blackmail threat in the post from ex prisoner,Terry.

However before her son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) can react, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) walks in and tells his dad about Juliet’s rapidly deteriorating condition.

Warren, Norma and Joel sit together reflecting on the news that Juliet doesn’t have long left and Warren has some touching words for his mum Norma.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4