Hollyoaks spoilers: REUNITED! Is Juliet Nightingale going to get back together with Peri?

Is Juliet Nightingale still in love with her ex Peri?

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) finds herself alone with her ex Peri and feelings run high in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

There is still a lot of love between Juliet and her ex-fiancée Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) which is certainly making things complicated now that Juliet is with her new girlfriend, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) .

Tonight Peri and Juliet find themselves out for drinks with friends including Lizzie-Chen Williams (Lily Best).

However when Nadira and Lizzie go the bar to get the next round, Peri and Juliet are left alone and the chemistry between the exes is electric.

Will they seize the opportunity to be honest with their feelings and admit that they want to be together again?

Maxine Minniver was attacked when trying to get home from a night out in Liverpool. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is in bits following the horrific attack that she was subjected to when trying to get home from a night out in Liverpool.

The attack has made front-page news and Maxine doesn’t know how to explain her injuries to her daughter Minnie.

Maxine’s sister, Lizzie, is raging when Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) makes disparaging comments about Maxine being out late by herself.

Lizzie immediately jumps to Maxine’s defense, determined to get her point across.

Maxine herself is haunted by flashbacks of the attack and really struggling.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) steps in to try and help her when he sees her breaking down in public.

Maxine had been out enjoying herself in a Liverpool club with Theresa and Verity. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Determined to reclaim her power, Maxine organises a meeting at The Dog and makes a tearful declaration that leaves everyone shocked.

In empowering scenes, the women of Hollyoaks challenge some of the men’s passive thinking about the frightening and unsettling issues that women face on a daily basis.

Landlord Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) immediately feels guilty about the lack of action that he and other business owners have taken to try and help protect women.

Wanting to help Maxine, he comes up with an idea to deliver a message from the men of Hollyoaks.

However, will it be well received by all the villagers or could Tony’s efforts stir up more vitriol from one particular resident?

Goldie McQueen makes a very unsettling discovery in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healy) is all over the place as she faces Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) impending return from Alicante.

However, things are about to take a shocking turn when Goldie goes through her late brother, Sylver McQueen’s (David Tag) saved messages and finds something that makes her blood run cold!

What has Goldie just found out about her brother who was tragically killed in the explosion that rocked the village?

Donna-Marie jumps at the chance to be Beau's (above) personal trainer in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, when newcomer Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) announces that he’s looking for a new personal trainer, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), who has been lusting over Beau ever since he arrived in the village, offers her services.

Beau has doubts about Donna-Marie and sets her a test that immediately tricks her into revealing her lack of qualifications for the role of personal trainer.

Later on Beau tells her that he’s been let down by a solicitor.

Not one to give up easily, Donna-Marie jumps in and says she knows exactly who can pick up the slack!

Who has she got in mind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4