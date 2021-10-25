‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ripley Lennox trolls Cindy Cunningham!

The rivalry between Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) spirals even further in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ripley causes loads of trouble for Cindy when they troll her on social media and have a public pop at Cindy for wearing unsustainable fashion.

Cindy is fuming to be on the receiving end of Ripley’s trolling and immediately takes her revenge.

She threatens Ripley with the future of their stall by giving Ripley an impossible ultimatum.

Stuck between a rock and hard place, what will Ripley do?

Maxine Minniver has no idea that Felix has hatched a very sinister plan indeed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, when Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) flaunts the new dress that she’s bought from Ripley’s stall, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) offers to take some pictures of her outfit.

However Maxine remains unaware of dodgy Fergus’s true intentions.

What has happened to stalker Timmy Simmons? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there’s some bad news about stalker Timmy Simmon’s (Sam Tutty) whereabouts.

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is horrified that her lawyer brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) isn’t more eager to help her.

When Juliet catches James in the The Dog, with a bottle of champagne, she lets fly and some harsh words are exchanged between the half siblings.

James is soon forced to find a way to be a better ally.

Mandy's relationship with her daughter Ella is in bits. (Image credit: C4)

Meanwhile, Mandy Richardson's (Sarah Jayne Dunn) police report sets her relationship with her daughter Ella (Erin Palmer) back even further.

Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) tries to patch things up between the pair and arranges a meeting between mother and daughter.

But will Ella ever be able to forgive her mum for all her meddling?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm