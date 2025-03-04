Hollyoaks spoilers: Secret kiss! Leela Lomax is hit on by her therapist!

Leela Lomax has been having therapy in secret in Hollyoaks.

Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is taken aback when the therapist she has been secretly seeing makes a move on her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Leela makes an arrangement to meet up with someone and we discover she has been going to see a therapist called Tommy but hasn’t told her husband, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).

Leela has been having therapy sessions with Tommy (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Therapist Tommy, (played by Brandon Fellows), listens as Leela unloads her worries about the close relationship between her husband, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

However things suddenly take an awkward turn when Tommy begins comforting her and misreading Leela’s signals, leans in for a kiss!

How will Leela react?

Joel Dexter has a tangled past with his ex, Cleo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Joel spots Cleo with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Cleo speaks to him and encourages him to focus on Leela and his marriage, aware that he has been spending a lot of time with her recently.

However, their interaction has been seen by Leela who later confronts Joel and in a pique of jealousy asks him if he’d even still be with her if he wasn’t baby Clara’s father.

Leela and Joel on their wedding day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Joel knows he has to make more effort to reassure Leela and later on he cooks a special meal for the two of them.

But is Leela going to reject him once again?

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) also has relationship worries.

He's concerned that his boyfriend, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield), doesn’t seem to be as serious about their relationship as he is.

Jez Blake with his daughter, Sienna Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is at odds with his son Lucas (Oscar Curtis) as he tries to figure out why Lucas turned to drugs.

Lucas is frank with his dad and tells him that Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey), who Ste has been having an on-off fling with, is very bad news.

When Ste reports back to Rex, Rex offers to go and try and smooth things over with Lucas.

Soon Lucas finds himself stuck in an impossible situation when he can't tell anyone the real truth about Rex because it would incriminate Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) too.

Lucas can't tell his dad Ste the truth about Rex. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, bully Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) continues to fill Ro Lomax’s (Ava Webster) head with dark thoughts.

Arlo has been feeding Ro poison about his mum, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), and seeing how fragile the Hutchinson family is, takes another opportunity to stir things up!

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.