Hollyoaks spoilers: SECRET WEDDING! Darren and Nancy tie the knot… again!

Darren and Nancy are ready for their secret wedding day in Hollyoaks.

It’s the Big Day for Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

But will their secret plans go without a hitch?

As the day begins, Darren and Nancy are still desperate to keep their nuptials a secret because they don’t want to overshadow Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) few remaining days with her fiancé Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

Luke, who is dying with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia, also known as Pick’s Disease) and Cindy have a big holiday planned in Mallorca with their family.

Diane and Cindy are at Darren and Nancy's wedding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, news of Darren and Nancy’s secret wedding day looks like it's about to leak out.

When Cindy almost spots Nancy in her wedding dress, Nancy is forced to lie about what she’s up to.

But will Nancy be able to keep up the façade with all Luke’s plotting going on in the background? We don't think so judging by this picture above!

Later on, best man Luke reveals his incredible plans for a post-wedding celebration.

He’s arranged a specially adorned marquee and an extra-special guest to serenade the happy couple.

Who is the mystery guest?

It’s ‘The One and Only’ 90s pop star and Chesney Hawkes!

Cindy is pensive as the happy couple tie the knot. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over in the Deveraux household, tensions are brewing.

When Felix’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) discovers that the family is thinking of moving to be nearer Martine’s son, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) in prison, DeMarcus is reeling.

DeMarcus is not happy about Martine's plans to move nearer Toby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Martine’s husband Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is certain he can change Martine’s mind.

However, as Martine starts to make arrangements it looks as if Felix could already be too late.

Later on there’s shock all round when Martine reveals her decision!

Will the family be upping sticks?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm