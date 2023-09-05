Hollyoaks spoilers: SHAMED! Romeo Nightingale is targeted!

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has his name dragged through the mud by talent agent Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Romeo is still hurting from yesterday’s events but a gaslighting Rayne wants to brush it under the carpet and focus on her career.

After Rayne’s latest post on controlling partners, Faye gets the wrong end of the stick and believes Rayne is referring to Romeo.

Faye quickly concocts a plan to use it to Rayne’s career advantage.

Faye Fuller bad mouths Romeo to promote Rayne! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

While Romeo is trying to reach out to his mate Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) and his father, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), they all receive a notification on their phones which brands Romeo a 'controlling boyfriend'!

Lawyer James swings into action and wants to legally protect Romeo’s name, but Rayne tries to talk her boyfriend out of the lawsuit idea and instead convinces Romeo to do a counteracting live stream.

Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) tracks down Cheryl, the mum of Rayne’s deceased ex, Brent.

However, she is totally floored when she receives some SHOCKING new information regarding both Brent and Rayne.

Peri tracks down Brent's mother, Cheryl. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is discharged from hospital, but doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) is worried he might not be emotionally ready.

Felix’s girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) asks Felix if he wants to stay at hers while they find a place together but it gets too much for him when Mercedes’ family members, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) return home.

Yazz has been in a bad place ever since suffering an ectopic pregnancy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is supporting his wife, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) with her career.

However Tom is worried that Yazz could be overdoing it when he finds her asleep at her laptop after she’s been working around the clock on a special presentation for Hollyoaks High.

Plus, there are serious repercussions for Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) following recent allegations made against him.

