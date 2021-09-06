‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Sienna Blake and Brody Hudson are alone at safe-house

Sienna Blake and Brody Hudson are all alone.

Former lovers Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) are alone together at the safe-house in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The ex couple find themselves forced to spend time alone and it’s not long before they are having a heart to heart discussing all the drama that has gone on.

Could a reunion be on the way?

As they look to the future they have no idea that Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is lurking in the shadows and ready to pounce!

Sienna Blake (left) pictured with Summer Ranger and Brody Hudson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, a newly motivated Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) meets with his boss Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) as the pair set their sights on The Hutch.

However, their new target proves difficult when owner Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) refuses to sell to them, not wanting his beloved bistro to go to the two dodgy landlords.

Warren Fox (pictured) is working with dodgy Fergus Collins to gain control of The Hutch. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Warren and Fergus realise they need to change tactics and improve their reputation.

They decide to make amends with Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who they fear has been bad-mouthing them.

Will doctor Misbah accept their apologies?

Later on there is fresh concern for them when a panic-stricken Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) has some BIG news for Fergus.

What has happened?

Fergus Collins ploughs ahead with his corrupt plans. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) who recently arrived in Hollyoaks covers for Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn).

A worried Mandy tells him she doesn’t want anyone to know about her most recent panic attack which stopped her meeting up with her daughter Ella (Erin Palmer).

Ella felt let down by her mum Mandy's no-show. (Image credit: C4)

Meanwhile, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) comforts Ella and tells her that the two of them don’t need anyone else in the world as he promises to be there for her.

