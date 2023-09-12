Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake becomes Rafe’s BRIDE!

Sienna Blake and Lord Rafe become husband and wife in Hollyoaks!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been scheming to get mega-wealthy Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) to propose to her. In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), she does indeed become his bride.

Has all her plotting finally paid off?

Following the stolen engagement ring scandal last week from the wedding photo shoot, Lord Rafe fires wedding planner Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea).

Nadira knows that Sienna is behind the ring debacle and confronts her.

Sienna admits that she has a huge crush on Rafe and just wants him to notice her and Nadira agrees to help Sienna so long as she can get her her job back.

With the photoshoot having to be salvaged, Rafe and Sienna are forced to step in as the bride and groom models which is just what Sienna had plotted all along.

Now that Sienna has been pictured as Rafe's bride is she one step closer to becoming his REAL one?

It's Dilly's birthday and she wants Ethan to help her celebrate. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile it’s Dilly Harcourt’s (Emma Johnsey-Smith) birthday.

Rafe’s little sister, Dilly, wants to have some fun but she’s struggling because Rafe has refused to pay her normal allowance.

Dilly’s fuming and manages to convince Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to help her steal some petty cash from her brother.

However, as events escalate we discover that it’s also the anniversary of the death of Dilly and Rafe’s mother who died in childbirth.

Goldie has BIG suspicions about new head teacher Carter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is still determined to dig the dirt on new head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames).

Goldie sneaks into the school yard to question pupil Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) who is Carter’s daughter. However, Goldie is spotted by Carter who wants to know what she’s up to.

As Goldie and Carter chat, Carter offers Goldie a job in the school canteen saying she can get to know him better and she needs to stop being so suspicious.

Determined to get answers and in need of money, Goldie agrees to taking on the new role.

Misbah is feeling down about her husband Zain and the state of their marriage. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) finally comes clean to the fire service about his diabetes and is given another chance to complete his physical.

When Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) runs into Joel and his girlfriend Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), she reveals she’s feeling down about her husband Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan).

Misbah says her hubby is more interested in DIY than her and things get worse when Zain rearranges a date night so he can go and work at the Mosque.

Loved-up couple Joel and Leela leave Misbah with some advice that inspires an idea.

Can Misbah get the spark back in her marriage?

