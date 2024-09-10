Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake has a stark warning for Vicky Grant!

Sienna Blake gives Vicky Grant a piece of her mind in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is not impressed with the antics of Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), she doesn’t hold back in telling Vicky exactly what she thinks of her.

Vicky is upset to find herself on the wrong side of Sienna.

Ethan (above) and Vicky were in a new relationship in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the time of the devastating motorbike crash Vicky was in a new relationship with bar owner, Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey).

A year on and her love life has been very eventful to say the least!

However, Sienna is not impressed with her sass at being a kept woman. She warns Vicky that if she’s not afraid of her then she should be!

Sienna Blake issues a stark warning to Vicky Grant. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, the Lomaxes rally round at Dee Valley Hospital and it’s a time for celebration as a new life brings hope.

However, later on tempers flare as a secret relationship comes out into the open.

A year on since we were last in Chester, which villagers are ready to give birth in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, after a long haul of recovery, progress is being made for one seriously injured resident who only just managed to survive the devastation of a year earlier.

However, the patient is floored to discover nothing will ever be the same for them again - but what have they just been told that will change their life forever?

Meanwhile, backed into a corner, another Hollyoaks local just can’t forget the events of recent months and violently lashes out.

Who is in a rage and why are they so angry?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm

Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming