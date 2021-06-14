'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Tony Hutchinson has to break bad news to Scott

Tony Hutchinson is the bearer of bad news in Hollyoaks.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has to break some unwelcome news in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Following the terrifying disappearance of their newborn baby, Eva, an emotional Tony tells Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) that he needs to keep his distance.

Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) was scared out of her mind when Eva went missing only to be found next to Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Diane blames Scott who was supposed to be looking after Eva.

A sad Scott agrees to move out of the Hutchinson household but tells Tony he is only enabling Diane’s behaviour and not dealing with the real problem.

Romeo Nightingale becomes increasingly concerned about his girlfriend, Cher Winters, in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is worried about girlfriend Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) and tells her dad Sylver (David Tag) that Cher is obsessing over her social media accounts again.

Sylver, who previously told Cher she should delete all her accounts, is furious.

He confronts Cher and accuses his daughter of loving all the drama that she’s always in the middle of.

Later on, Romeo gives Cher an ultimatum.

Celeste Faroe decides she needs a new job. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) is looking for jobs in family law but is downbeat that she doesn’t have any of the required qualifications. Will she come up with a plan of action?

Meanwhile her brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) is wondering what his next course of action should be now that Cleo’s abuser, Pete Buchanan (Kai Owen) is back in the village. What does Toby have in mind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.