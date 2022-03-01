‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Verity Hutchinson has a SURPRISE visitor
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Tuesday 8 March 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is taken aback when she gets a surprise visitor in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, Verity bites back at her brother Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) when he makes some misogynistic comments in The Dog.
However, Verity soon has other things on her mind when she gets a surprising visitor who leaves her with more questions than answers.
Who has shown up in the village?
Verity isn’t the only woman standing up for herself.
Tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks is part of a special for International Women’s Day and sees several of the women challenging dismissive terms used towards them.
Over at the school, Hollyoaks High, things turn sour when someone paints some derogatory graffiti aimed at pregnant schoolgirl, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).
Ella is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), however things between the couple have been really tricky recently.
Charlie has been much less supportive than Ella was hoping for and she was recently left upset, in turmoil and even considering the option of terminating her pregnancy.
Later tonight, Charlie makes a shocking confession.
Ella’s friends rally around her and come together with a creative idea to make her feel better. What are they planning on doing?
Meanwhile, Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) partnership with Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) continues to drive a wedge between her and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
Over in the Maalik household, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) who has been embroiled in a complicated on/off relationship with Verity, has a change of heart.
What has he decided and will his new course of action be well received?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.