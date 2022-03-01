‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Verity Hutchinson has a SURPRISE visitor

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is taken aback when she gets a surprise visitor in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Verity bites back at her brother Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) when he makes some misogynistic comments in The Dog.

However, Verity soon has other things on her mind when she gets a surprising visitor who leaves her with more questions than answers.

Who has shown up in the village?

Verity Hutchinson is smiling when she gets a surprise visit. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Verity isn’t the only woman standing up for herself.

Tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks is part of a special for International Women’s Day and sees several of the women challenging dismissive terms used towards them.

Over at the school, Hollyoaks High, things turn sour when someone paints some derogatory graffiti aimed at pregnant schoolgirl, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Ella's friends rally to support the pregnant teen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ella is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), however things between the couple have been really tricky recently.

Charlie has been much less supportive than Ella was hoping for and she was recently left upset, in turmoil and even considering the option of terminating her pregnancy.

Later tonight, Charlie makes a shocking confession.

Ella’s friends rally around her and come together with a creative idea to make her feel better. What are they planning on doing?

Sienna Blake has teamed up with Ethan much to Ste's despair. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) partnership with Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) continues to drive a wedge between her and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Over in the Maalik household, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) who has been embroiled in a complicated on/off relationship with Verity, has a change of heart.

What has he decided and will his new course of action be well received?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm