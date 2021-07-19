‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox carries out a heist on Price Slice!

Warren Fox is going to use scare tactics to get Fergus wants.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is all set to carry out a heist on Price Slice in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) came up with the plan in order to scare the Deveraux family into selling their family store.

Timmy Simmons has got to keep watch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, the plan to rob Price Slice grows riskier when Fergus suggests that they rob the safe along with the help of his accomplice, Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty).

However Warren is nearly caught out when his girlfriend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) almost finds Warren’s bag of tools.

An angry Warren snaps at Maxine for snooping around. However Maxine reminds him it’s the anniversary of her ill-fated wedding to Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) the following day.

Feeling sorry for Maxine, Warren offers to take her away to help her forget about it.

A police officer is on the hunt in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on the Price Slice robbery is set to take place. However, when Warren is in the middle of stealing from the safe, Timmy spots a police officer in the village. Uh oh. Is Warren about to get caught in the act?

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) starts to think outside the box in order to win over her son, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Will she be successful?

Sylver McQueen wants to have a baby with his wife Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Sylver McQueen (David Tag) who is desperate to have a child with his wife Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) looks into IVF.

However later on Sylver realises that the cash he has been given for an upcoming big job, has gone mysteriously missing. Who’s taken it?

Over at the Deveraux houehold, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is trying to keep Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) positive. He insists they should go out and have some fun.

Martine, who has breast cancer, tells Felix she has a wig appointment to go to but is worried about her cancer defining her.

Martine Deveraux with her ex, Felix Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix comes up with the idea to do a wig fashion shoot.

However, when one of the wigs reminds Felix of how Martine looked when the two of them first met all those years ago, emotions come to the surface and the ex couple soon find themselves sharing an intimate moment!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.