Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox gives Sienna a brutal ultimatum!

Warren Fox gives Sienna Blake an ultimatum in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has some strong words for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After finding out that Sienna is entangled in all sorts of dodgy dealings with criminal Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey), Warren gives Sienna a brutal ultimatum.

Will Sienna take any notice or will she plough on with her scheme to bring Ethan down?

Things get even more difficult for Sienna when she gets an anonymous text message that makes her and her partner in crime, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) very worried indeed.

The pair are convinced that someone has rumbled their very risky activities.

Ste and Sienna head off to meet the sender of the message and are STUNNED when they come face-to-face with their surprising accomplice!

Who is it?

Ethan gets a frightening warning! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there is a chilling realisation for Ethan in the form of three urns as one aspect of The Undertaker’s identity is revealed.

Who has been putting the frighteners on them and who exactly is the menacing 'Undertaker?'

Elsewhere, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) is shocked to be left out in the cold when Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) rejects her offer of drinks at The Dog.

Theresa then goes on to give Olivia some harsh truths.

Olivia is rejected by Theresa! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, struggling to control his anger, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) almost gets into a scuffle with DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).

DeMarcus’s dad, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is forced to step in and intervene.

Later, Felix tries to give his teenage son some advice, but will headstrong DeMarcus take anything onboard?

DeMarcus doesn't want to be lectured by his father in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Grand Bazaar, the results of the burger-selling contest are revealed.

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) went head to head to see who should be given a job on the stall.

Who has been victorious?

Shaq Qureshi pictured with Nadira. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Shaq has a shocking proposition for newcomer Nadira (Ashling O’Shea), but what will he do when he realises his ex, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is listening in?

Meanwhile, Juliet soon finds herself turning to relationship expert, Nadira, when a cancelled date with her partner Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) leaves Peri very upset.

Has Nadira got any words of wisdom that can help smooth troubled waters?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm