‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox puts properties up for sale

Warren Fox puts his properties up for sale in 'Hollyoaks'.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) decide to bring their dodgy job forward in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The pair have been plotting their escape plan from the village and begin by putting all their properties that they’ve amassed in recent months, up for sale.

However, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is fuming when he discovers what’s going on.

Maxine Minniver pictured with Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) confides in her mum Trish (Denise Walsh) about still having feelings for her ex Warren.

Fergus offers Maxine some words of wisdom regarding relationships but his advice accidentally pushes Maxine right back into Warren’s arms.

Warren has a change of heart about leaving the village as planned following a talk with Maxine.

Fergus isn’t happy especially when Warren reminds Fergus that he’s the top dog in Hollyoaks.

When Fergus finds Warren’s gun in the garage, he seems to have plan. What will Fergus do next?

Maxine talks to Warren while Sami Maalik watches on. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has decided not to go ahead with Fergus’s offer to buy The Hutch or to take up the offer of a job managing the The Dog.

However Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) thinks that Tony is making a mistake turning Fergus down.

Diane’s mind starts to run wild with the consequences of what might happen if Tony doesn’t do as Fergus is suggesting.

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) was alarmed in yesterday’s episode when she took Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) into her home only to discover he had been spinning her a whole web of lies.

Timmy Simmons is Peri's secret stalker. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Timmy who has been secretly stalking Peri for weeks, makes a declaration of love.

However, he scares Peri even further by revealing that he’s been watching her via a hidden camera.

Peri’s girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who has been suspicious of Timmy for a while and has been gathering evidence that he is the stalker, comes to the rescue as she bursts through the door.

Will Juliet and Peri be able to overpower an unhinged Timmy?

Goldie (right) doesn't want her son Prince to move to New Zealand with Olivia. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) gives Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) some advice and helps her see that her son Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is happy with his fiancée Olivia (Emily Burnett).

Goldie who has been meddling in her son’s life and trying to stop him from moving to New Zealand with Olivia, decides she desperately needs to make things right.

What’s Goldie planning to do to make amends?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm