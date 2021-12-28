‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox tries to make things right

Warren Fox tries to support Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to comfort Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After Maxine is left feeling rejected, Warren takes it upon himself to make things right in the only way he knows best.

However a run-in with someone stops him in his tracks and suddenly, the confession that he made during his prison sessions with psychiatrist Honour (Vera Chok) is in danger of being outed!

Who is threatening Warren?

Misbah Maalik finds the courage to go back to work. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) finds the courage to go to work after a reassuring talk with her friend Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony).

Misbah finds herself having to support a patient who, like her, has also experienced sexual assault.

Later on, Marnie wants to help the community and offers up her café, the Salon De Thé, as the venue to host Dee Valley Hospital’s special fundraiser- ‘Dee Valley Heroes.’

Tony Hutchinson (above) has concerns about Scott in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has a home visit lined up the following day for his foster application.

An excited Scott goes off and buys a whole load of gifts for a future foster child.

However, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Scott’s Aunty Diane (Alex Fletcher) are worried that Scott could be moving too fast.

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) asks Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) for a favour to prove that he was abducted.

Darren is desperate to prove the truth to his partner Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox).

Will Ethan comply or will Darren be left struggling to ever gain Nancy’s trust again?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm