Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DAY! Tragedy strikes as Dave and Cindy tie the knot!

Dave Chen-Williams and Cindy Cunningham are ready to tie the knot in Hollyoaks.

It’s the Big Day for Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and Cindy Cunningham (Stpehanie Waring) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The run up has been fraught with stress when Dave suddenly realised he had booked the wedding venue for the wrong date.

Some last minute changes mean that tonight they will be tying the knot at local club, the Loft.

Lizzie Chen-Williams with her father and Cindy Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However the day gets off to an emotional start for Dave’s daughter, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) when she gets a lead from the health visitor about the child that she gave up for adoption when she was a teenager.

Meanwhile, Dave is having pre-wedding jitters and so it’s down to his son, Mason (Frank Kaur) and his brother, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to give him a pep talk.

Dave is a jittery wreck in the run up to his vows with Cindy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The wedding day is about to go horribly wrong in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The wedding goes ahead but things get even more emotional when Dave asks Lizzie why she never told him about her baby and Lizzie reveals the child would be ten years old now.

Later on at the reception things start to take a dangerous turn when pills are passed around some of the guests who are keen to get the party started!

One of the people deciding to pop a pill is Lizzie, however TRAGEDY is about to strike.

Warren Fox is horrified to hear the drugs he's been selling are very dangerous. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Drug dealer Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is alarmed when he reads in the local paper that there have been drug deaths in the area due to dodgy pills.

Suddenly Warren is worried that he has been pushing seriously dangerous drugs to the locals.

Warren sends his new partner in crime, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to try and retrieve the pills urgently but is it too late?

Warren learns that two local teenagers have been killed by the drugs. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ste thinks he’s averted disaster by recovering all the pills however it seems he has missed a few.

Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) offers pills to Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) ahead of the wedding party.

Hunter McQueen confronts his girlfriend Zoe Anderson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Prince’s brother, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) receives a text message and is devastated when he realises his girlfriend, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) has secretly been seeing someone else.

Hunter confronts Zoe but what will her explanation be and will she be able to cook up a convincing lie?

Arlo (above) tells his mum Marie the truth about Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) gets the truth from her son Arlo (Dan Hough) and hears that her older son Abe (Tyler Conti) had told Arlo that Marie couldn’t and didn’t want to look after him.

Things are about to turn nasty when volatile Marie confronts Abe and demands to know what the hell is going on!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4