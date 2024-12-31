Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Leela Lomax reveal Abe raped her too?
Airs Wednesday 8 January on E4 at 7pm.
Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) suddenly has a shocking realisation about Abe in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Viewers know that Leela was sexually assaulted in some woodland months ago and tonight she finally realises her attacker was none other than Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti), the fiancé of her daughter, Peri.
The horrifying penny drops when, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), who has also recently been raped by Abe, goes to the police station to make a statement.
Hearing Peri go through events suddenly makes everything fall into place for Leela who is reeling to realise that Abe was her mystery attacker.
Meanwhile Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has awoken from her coma and is relieved to see Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) by her bedside.
Leela and her husband Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) head to the hospital after hearing Cleo has regained consciousness.
Cleo is happy to see them both, but they tell her they need her to tell them the truth about Abe in order to help Peri.
A traumatised Cleo agrees and is soon revealing everything about the horrors that Abe subjected her to for the past year.
Elsewhere, a worn-out Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) gives her husband Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) an earful while he’s working, telling him he needs to help more with their baby.
Baby Theo has been waking up and crying in the night but it’s Zoe who has been left to deal with everything.
Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith), who Prince has been having an affair with offers to help relieve Prince from his stress.
In Price Slice, Zoe is at breaking point and worried that her husband has feelings for someone else. How right she is!
Meanwhile Zoe’s grandmother, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) shuts up shop and tells her granddaughter and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) it’s girl time and they need to enjoy themselves.
Meanwhile, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) goes to check in on Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) after hearing the trial is coming up.
Frankie confides in Lucas bout how much she needs her dad Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and is worried he’ll disappear again.
Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) helps retrieve old records for her grandmother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) after Martha starts to open up about her abusive relationship with Charles.
Later as Sienna rushes past to go and collect her twins, Sophie and Sebastian, from school a hooded figure is seen watching on.
It’s Sienna’s brother Dodger (Danny Mac).
What brings Dodger, who was last seen in the village a decade ago, back to Hollyoaks?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
