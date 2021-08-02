Home and Away: Justin Morgan in hit-and-run HORROR?

WHO dies? Justin Morgan fears he is guilty after a tragic death on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is in a terrible state after scoring some more painkillers from a drug dealer on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But after blacking-out on the side of the road, Justin wakes-up in a panic.



Emergency vehicles rush past him... something BAD has happened.



After stumbling back to the Morgan house, Justin discovers from his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) that there has been an accident.



Somebody is DEAD...



Is it possible Justin hit someone with his car and is now responsible for their death?

Leah fears the worst when Justin makes a SHOCK confession on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

What is wrong with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost)?



The hospital nurse collapsed and slipped into a coma in the aftermath of last week's explosion at the food truck.



Jasmine's friend and next-of-kin Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is relieved when she wakes-up in hospital.



But doctors Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) become worried when Jasmine doesn't seem to remember the explosion and has difficulty remembering things they have just told her.



Could it be Jasmine might have something called post-traumatic amnesia?

WHAT is wrong with Jasmine on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

It's a bitter-sweet moment as Christian takes the head brace off his patient Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy) and discharges her from Northern District Hospital.



Rachel goes down to the beach to have one last look at the sea before departing.



She decides to send an emotional text message to Christian after the awkward misread signals between them.



But just as Rachel sends the message, something TERRIBLE happens...

It's farewell for Christian and Rachel on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

