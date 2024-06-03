Home and Away spoilers: A new ROMANCE for Bree?

WHO convinces Bree to join them for a romantic stroll along the beach on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is struggling to move on after her break-up with Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Especially as she keeps seeing her ex boyfriend with his new lover, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).



Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is determined to help friend Bree get over Remi.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, it looks like Bree could be ready to take the plunge herself.



She soon catches the attention of handsome film director, Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu, who played Vilefortz on action-adventure series The Witcher).



Nelson is visiting Summer Bay to scope out its potential as the shooting location for actress Stevie's next movie, All Our Tomorrows.

Could Nelson be just the good-looking distraction that Bree needs right now?

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is surprised to find Stevie back on his doorstep.



Cash declined an offer to stay on as Stevie's personal bodyguard.



However, it seems Stevie's departure from the Bay was very short-lived.



She is back in town as she wants to shoot her new rom-com in Summer Bay!



Is Cash ready for more chaos involving Stevie Marlow?

Stevie wants Cash back on board as her bodyguard on Home and Away!

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) are at odds over her decision to become an emergency foster carer.



But WHY isn't Alf on board with Roo's plan?



Roo makes it clear that she has given the situation a lot of thought.



It's something she really wants to do and she will NOT be changing her mind on it!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5