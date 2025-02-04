Home and Away spoilers: Abigail threatens to leave Summer Bay!

Is recovering addict Abigail at risk of a relapse after being dropped by her therapist Tim on Home and Away?

Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) is secretly devastated that therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar), has dropped her as a patient on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Abigail remains unaware that Tim made the decision after he started hooking-up with her older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo)!



Abigail's doctor brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) remains worried that recovering addict Abi could be at risk of a relapse.



And when he finds her journal in the rubbish bin, with the entries now blacked-out in a violent scribble, Levi is certain that Abigail is not coping.



However, when Levi raises the question of finding her a replacement therapist, Abigail SNAPS and threatens to leave Summer Bay...

Levi fears his sister Abigail is not coping on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) wants to fix the fallout between John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).



However, John is not happy about being challenged by Alf.



And reports that there is nothing to fix!



So next-up, Alf's daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) offers to take John out for dinner to see if she can make him see sense over Dana.



But John is not impressed when Dana shows-up and he realises Roo has tricked him!



Could this be Dana's big opportunity to apologise for wrongly accusing John of discrimination?



Will John be willing to make amends?

Dana is determined to make things right with John on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It looks like Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is finally ready to let go of the past and give love a chance with Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne)!



Which is a pretty good thing, since Harper is currently pregnant with their baby!



After a heart-to-heart on the beach, will Tane and Harper officially become a couple?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5