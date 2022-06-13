Home and Away spoilers: Can Xander Delaney save Millie's life?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 23 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) has slowly been forming an emotional bond with hospital patient, Millie (guest star Zara Zoe), since racing to the rescue after she was involved in a car crash on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, things threaten to take a TRAGIC turn for Xander and Millie...
Xander calls his sister, Jasmine (Sam Frost), in a panic.
Soon after discovering her friend, Jo, died in the car crash, Millie goes missing from Northern District Hospital...
Xander and Jasmine are both worried about Millie's state of mind, and set-off on a mission to find the runaway patient.
Meanwhile, volunteer lifesaver, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is on beach patrol, when the mysterious Millie starts walking into the ocean while fully-clothed!
Nikau goes into full rescue mode as Millie begins to sink under the waves...
There's a full-on panic, when Nikau pulls unconscious Millie from the surf.
Hospital nurse, Jasmine, and paramedic, Xander, arrive on the scene and he immediately begins chest compressions on Millie.
But there's still no sign of life.
Is Xander too late to save Millie's life for a second time?
Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) seems to be on the mend after her daughter, Roo's (Georgie Parker) positivity project.
Even Roo's sceptical dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), has to admit that Martha appears to be in good spirits.
The family is delighted when Martha agrees to meet with the transplant coordinator again, to find out if there's any movement with the proposed kidney transplant.
There's some amazing news in store, when the Stewart family is told that the surgery can be scheduled for next week!
Is the long-awaited kidney transplant that could prolong Martha's life FINALLY going to happen?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
