Home and Away spoilers: Can Xander Delaney save Millie's life?

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) has slowly been forming an emotional bond with hospital patient, Millie (guest star Zara Zoe), since racing to the rescue after she was involved in a car crash on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, things threaten to take a TRAGIC turn for Xander and Millie...



Xander calls his sister, Jasmine (Sam Frost), in a panic.



Soon after discovering her friend, Jo, died in the car crash, Millie goes missing from Northern District Hospital...



Xander and Jasmine are both worried about Millie's state of mind, and set-off on a mission to find the runaway patient.



Meanwhile, volunteer lifesaver, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is on beach patrol, when the mysterious Millie starts walking into the ocean while fully-clothed!



Nikau goes into full rescue mode as Millie begins to sink under the waves...



There's a full-on panic, when Nikau pulls unconscious Millie from the surf.



Hospital nurse, Jasmine, and paramedic, Xander, arrive on the scene and he immediately begins chest compressions on Millie.



But there's still no sign of life.



Is Xander too late to save Millie's life for a second time?

Nikau pulls lifeless Millie from the surf on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) seems to be on the mend after her daughter, Roo's (Georgie Parker) positivity project.



Even Roo's sceptical dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), has to admit that Martha appears to be in good spirits.



The family is delighted when Martha agrees to meet with the transplant coordinator again, to find out if there's any movement with the proposed kidney transplant.



There's some amazing news in store, when the Stewart family is told that the surgery can be scheduled for next week!



Is the long-awaited kidney transplant that could prolong Martha's life FINALLY going to happen?

Roo's positivity program has given Martha a health boost on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR