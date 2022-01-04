'Home and Away' spoilers: Cash Newman DESTROYS police evidence!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) does not want to believe that his own sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) was responsible for the SHOCK chemical attack on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) both remain in a serious condition in hospital after being exposed to the toxic chemicals.



Unfortunately, the evidence is starting to stack-up against Felicity.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the situation goes from bad to worse when Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun) from the Federal Police wants to question Felicity.



Detective Nasser becomes suspicious after hearing that Felicity took out an AVO against ex-lover, Tane and clearly has a possible motive for attacking him...

Detective Darren Nasser wants to question Felicity on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) questions whether Cash has handed over the incriminating receipt that she found in the bin in Felicity's caravan.



To Jasmine's surprise, Cash decides to keep quiet about the evidence until he's had the chance to question Felicity further.



Without Detective Nasser's knowledge, Cash secretly investigates whether there is a connection between Felicity and the puchase receipt for the pesticides used in the attack.



It's all getting a bit much for Felicity, who realises that her own brother is losing faith in her innocence.



However, Felicity is in for a SHOCK when Cash decides to burn the incriminating pesticides receipt...

Things take a terrible turn for Marilyn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Elsewhere, it's not looking good for Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) after her sudden collapse.



After lying helpless in the dark for hours, Marilyn is discovered by Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and rushed to hospital.



Hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) believes Marilyn has had a delayed reaction to the chemical attack.



Family friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) fears the worst when Marilyn suddenly starts struggling to breath and slips into a coma...

