Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman fears for Felicity!

Cash Newman discovers the SHOCK TRUTH about Felicity's blackmailer on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) remains blissfully unaware that his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is being blackmailed on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Copper Cash is still trying to catch the culprit who sexually assaulted Felicity on the night of the Battle Of The Bands contest.

But Felicity's attacker is now blackmailing her.



He has demanded $20,000... or else he will release video footage from that fateful night!



However, Felicity has now turned the tables on her tormenter, after stalking the extortionist and catching him on camera!



Cash is shocked when Felicity's worried husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) betrays her confidence and reveals ALL about what has been going on!



But as Cash and Tane race to the scene, what will they find?



Is Felicity's camera evidence enough to trap the blackmailer?



Or is this NIGHTMARE not yet over?

Felicity comes face-to-face with the blackmailer on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has finally accepted some help running Manta Ray Boards.



Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), helps model the new merchandise for the business.



Meanwhile, Rose's brother Xander (Luke Van Os) surprises Mali with a stack of flyers advertising his surf lessons.



However, when Xander decides to take charge of the surf lessons without Mali, things don't quite go as planned...

Xander's attempt to help Mali backfires on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5