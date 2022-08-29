Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman gets DUMPED by Jasmine!
Airs Tuesday 6 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has been left fearing the worst after his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, failed to return to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
There's been no word from Jasmine.
So now, policeman Cash is ready to report her as a missing person.
However, Cash is further puzzled when he does some digging and discovers Jasmine is still with her in-laws, Wendy and Ian Shaw, at their farm in their countryside.
So WHY isn't Jasmine answering Cash's calls?
Why hasn't she returned home as originally planned?
Is it possible that Jasmine has somehow found out about the drunken night that Cash spent with her half-sister, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier)?
Later that day, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) are alarmed when they find Cash unleashing his fury on a punchbag at the gym.
It seems Jasmine has now decided to stay on with Wendy and Ian in the countryside... and she's not returning to Summer Bay!
So does this mean it's all officially over between Cash and Jasmine?
And just when he was about to pop the question too!
Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is still on Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) case about the future of Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
How is Theo going to find the time to be lead singer with Lyrik and focus on his mechanic apprenticeship at the garage?
Justin seems totally laid-back about the whole issue... which just annoys Ziggy even more!
Since Ziggy is now responsible for supervising Theo's apprenticeship, she wants practical solutions and not assurances.
But when Justin checks in with the band and finds them planning future tour dates, he starts to realise just what a BIG commitment he has encouraged Theo to take on.
It looks like it's time for Justin to have a serious talk with Theo about his future...
