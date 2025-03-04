Home and Away spoilers: Cash remembers WHO attacked Tim!

Cash remembers what happened on the night he confronted love-rival Tim on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is out on bail on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But copper Cash still remains the prime suspect for the attack on Tim Russell (George Pullar), which has left the therapist lying in a coma at Northern District Hospital.



Cash's work colleague, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), has been removed from the case by Detective Mark Townsend (Craig Hall).



However, she has secretly teamed-up with Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) to try and trap Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall) into a confession...



Cash is alarmed when he finds out Abigail put herself in danger by meeting unhinged Nerida, while secretly wearing a hidden Police wire.



But how else is Cash going to clear his name when he still can't remember what actually happened on the night that he confronted love-rival Tim?



Or can he?



When Cash goes for a run down at the beach to let off steam, he suddenly has a FLASHBACK to the night of Tim's attack...



Was it vengeful Nerida who whacked Tim and left him for dead?



Or someone else?

What REALLY happened on the night of Tim's attack on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) keeps an anxious vigil beside boyfriend Tim's hospital bed.



Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) remains hopeful that Tim will awaken from his coma.

But there are still many uncertainties that lie ahead...



Eden's younger sister, Abigail, finds her at the hospital.



But can the Fowler siblings find a way to put their differences aside, considering they fell out over Eden and Tim's relationship in the first place?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5