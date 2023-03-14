Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson and Ziggy have an UNEXPECTED visitor!

Dean Thompson and his pregnant girlfriend Ziggy are in for a SURPRISE on today's episode of Home and Away!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is getting ready to be a hands-on dad for his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Surfer dude Dean has already made an offer to his buddy Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) to take over the running of the Board Shop, while he takes a step back.



Mali seems to be up to accept the job offer.



Although, he's still left wondering about his family back in Mantaray Point.



Is he really ready to leave them behind and settle permanently in Summer Bay?



Meanwhile, Dean and Ziggy are in for a SURPRISE when Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson), turns up unannounced!



Karen is ecstatic about her soon-to-be grandchild, and invites herself to move into the farmhouse ahead of the baby's birth!



The overbearing mum-in-law has arrived!

Things are heating-up between Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her former fiance, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont).



They are now mixing business and pleasure... and have taken things into the bedroom!



But after taking Gabe home for a steamy reunion, Mackenzie is mortified when she is caught by her brother, Dean.



Awkward.



However, Dean appears to be happy to see Mackenzie is ready to give love a second chance with Gabe.



But is bar/restaurant boss Mackenzie already having doubts?



Has she let Gabe back into her heart... and bed too soon?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Xander Delaney (Luke Van os) is unsure if he can trust girlfriend, Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri), again after finding out she cheated on him.



Xander suspects he is longing for the kind of relationship that just isn't possible with Stacey, who doesn't believe in monogamy.



Will Xander finally call it quits and BREAK-UP with Stacey?

It looks like it's all over between Xander and Stacey on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

