Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson and Ziggy have an UNEXPECTED visitor!
Airs Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is getting ready to be a hands-on dad for his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Surfer dude Dean has already made an offer to his buddy Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) to take over the running of the Board Shop, while he takes a step back.
Mali seems to be up to accept the job offer.
Although, he's still left wondering about his family back in Mantaray Point.
Is he really ready to leave them behind and settle permanently in Summer Bay?
Meanwhile, Dean and Ziggy are in for a SURPRISE when Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson), turns up unannounced!
Karen is ecstatic about her soon-to-be grandchild, and invites herself to move into the farmhouse ahead of the baby's birth!
The overbearing mum-in-law has arrived!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Things are heating-up between Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her former fiance, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont).
They are now mixing business and pleasure... and have taken things into the bedroom!
But after taking Gabe home for a steamy reunion, Mackenzie is mortified when she is caught by her brother, Dean.
Awkward.
However, Dean appears to be happy to see Mackenzie is ready to give love a second chance with Gabe.
But is bar/restaurant boss Mackenzie already having doubts?
Has she let Gabe back into her heart... and bed too soon?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Elsewhere in the Bay, Xander Delaney (Luke Van os) is unsure if he can trust girlfriend, Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri), again after finding out she cheated on him.
Xander suspects he is longing for the kind of relationship that just isn't possible with Stacey, who doesn't believe in monogamy.
Will Xander finally call it quits and BREAK-UP with Stacey?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.