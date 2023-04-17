Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson gets some SHOCK news!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) gets some SHOCK news concerning his son, Jai, on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Dean's ex, Amber Simmons, reveals she has landed a new job and is moving to Queensland with their son, Jai.



Queensland is a 21-hour drive away from Summer Bay!



So it's gonna be a nightmare trying to spend time with Jai.



Dean is devastated at the thought of living so long-distance from Jai.



Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), wonders if Amber is legally allowed to take Jai away like this.



But Dean feels powerless to STOP her.



WHAT will he do?

Ziggy is shocked when Dean reveals Amber's plans on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is feeling like the last man standing in an empty family home.



He now has no remaining family members in Summer Bay.



Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) invites Tane out to Lyrik's gig at Salt, in an attempt to cheer him up.



It's a slightly awkward situation since Cash's sister/Tane's ex-fiancee, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is gonna be there.



But Felicity's heart actually starts to break for Tane when she sees him looking so down-in-the-dumps.



Felicity decides to reach out to Tane in the moment.



Could there still be hope for their relationship?

Is there a chance Tane and Felicity could reconnect on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is convinced he is ready to play guitar for Lyrik's ''comeback'' gig at Salt.



Although the rest of the band are still worried that Remi has rushed his recovery, and risks injuring his hand further.



Despite the concerns of his bandmates, and hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), Remi takes to the stage.



The gig gets off to a roaring start... until DISASTER strikes!



But in the meantime, there could be romance on the cards when Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) takes centre stage and sings the song she privately wrote about ex-lover, Cash.



Will Eden's lyric confession finally bring her and Cash back together?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5