'Home and Away' spoilers: Does Ziggy Astoni still love Dean?

Has Ziggy Astoni secretly been daydreaming about her ex-boyfriend Dean on Home and Away?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) are still good friends despite their bitter break-up a while ago on Home and Away.



Ziggy has now moved on with new boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



But since her romance with Tane has been on slightly shaky ground recently, could it be that Ziggy has started thinking about Dean again?



Ziggy's boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is amused when he catches her staring dreamingly at Dean in the background!



What's going on?



Ziggy had better sort her mixed emotions out, since she, Tane and Dean have made plans to travel into the city together for Bella Nixon's (Courtney Miller) photo exhibition.



This could make for an awkward roadtrip!

Three's a crowd? Ziggy, Tane and Dean plan to hit the road together on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) becomes suspicious of her brother Justin's strange behaviour when he starts asking her questions about the state of her relationship with ex-fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey).



Justin is actually on a secret mission to find out where Tori's head is at, since he know that Christian is planning to pop the question to Tori!



Christian gets the message that Tori is waiting for him to make the next move in their relationship.



So when the couple meet-up for a walk, will Christian seize the moment and ask Tori that all-important question??

Is Christian about to ask Tori to marry him on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is still feeling guilty over receiving his stolen money back from the bank.



John wants to find out if there's a way he can donate the money to help out other victims of conwoman Susie McAllister.



John consults copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



But Cash warns John that things could get complicated and the Surf Club boss might end up getting scammed again by fake victims.



WHAT will John do?

John is determined to help the other victims of conwoman Susie McAllister on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are still not quite back on the same page after all their recent relationship drama.



When Justin tries to kiss Leah, she akwardly pulls away.



Then when Leah prepares Justin a big breakfast, he makes an excuse and goes surfing instead!



Are these two ever going to manage to find their way back to each other?

Things still aren't quite right between Justin and Leah on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

