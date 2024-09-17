Home and Away spoilers: Eden REJECTS Cash's marriage proposal!
Airs Monday 23 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Could Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) relationship be in trouble on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Copper Cash has just seized the moment and popped the question to girlfriend Eden.
But now she is having a major freak out!
Cash is taken aback by Eden's negative reaction, and suddenly the couple are keeping their distance from each other...
WHY doesn't Eden want to marry Cash?
While Eden downloads to friends, including Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), about Cash's proposal, he seeks some advice from his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).
Could it be that Cash has made a BIG mistake trying to take their relationship to the next level?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is still trying to figure out troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
Perri stormed off during his 18th birthday celebrations.
However, Tane is not giving-up on Perri and continues to try and bond with the lad over their martial arts and their shared culture.
Tane's housemates, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), do their best to try and convince Perri that the gym boss is doing his best to connect with Perri.
Even if Tane can be a bit stern at times!
But it appears that Perri is not fully convinced when Mali later finds him waiting at the bus stop, ready to leave Summer Bay...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.