Home and Away spoilers: Eden REJECTS Cash's marriage proposal!

Cash doesn't get the answer he was hoping for after popping the question to girlfriend Eden on Home and Away!

Copper Cash has just seized the moment and popped the question to girlfriend Eden.



But now she is having a major freak out!



Cash is taken aback by Eden's negative reaction, and suddenly the couple are keeping their distance from each other...



WHY doesn't Eden want to marry Cash?



While Eden downloads to friends, including Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), about Cash's proposal, he seeks some advice from his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).



Could it be that Cash has made a BIG mistake trying to take their relationship to the next level?

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is still trying to figure out troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).



Perri stormed off during his 18th birthday celebrations.



However, Tane is not giving-up on Perri and continues to try and bond with the lad over their martial arts and their shared culture.



Tane's housemates, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), do their best to try and convince Perri that the gym boss is doing his best to connect with Perri.

Even if Tane can be a bit stern at times!



But it appears that Perri is not fully convinced when Mali later finds him waiting at the bus stop, ready to leave Summer Bay...

