Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman BREAKS-UP with Tane!

Felicity Newman throws her engagement ring back at fiance Tane on today's episode of Home and Away!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has been getting on the WRONG side of her nearest and dearest because of her boozy behaviour

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) hears about fiancee Felicity's drunken antics during a Lyrik gig at Salt.



But when Tane goes looking for Felicity at the Caravan Park, he doesn't exactly get a warm welcome!



Felicity, still in denial about her drinking problem, is angry that Tane won't respect her need for space.

That's why she moved out of the Parata house and back to the Caravan Park!



But when Tane continues to push the issue of her excessive drinking, Felicity SNAPS!



She throws her engagement ring back at Tane and declares their relationship is OVER!



Is this really the end between Felicity and Tane?

Alf is not impressed to find Felicity's bottle of booze on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe) jumps at the chance to spend time with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), now she's back in the Bay for an extended stay with her dad, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Ava's teenage crush on Lyrik singer/songwriter Theo doesn't go unnoticed by his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).



But Kirby is amused by Ava's behaviour.



Why should she be the only one to admire Theo's star status!



Unfortunately, nobody is aware that Ava has much more than a harmless teenage crush on Theo...



Alone in the privacy of her bedroom at the Morgan house, Ava reveals her SECRET scrapbook, which is filled with photos of Theo.



SHE is the mystery fan who has been stalking him through the I<3Theo online account!

The identity of Theo's MYSTERY stalker is revealed on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is ready to leave Summer Bay after his failed romance with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



But Bree is determined to stop Remi from leaving town, and shows him the love letter she wrote him while she was being held captive by her now DEAD husband, Jacob.



Remi is stopped in his tracks when it dawns on him that Bree does still really love him.



Is there a chance that Remi and Bree can still get their romance back on track?

Is there still hope for Remi and Bree on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

