Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman gets MORE wedding jitters!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has already had a few pre-wedding wobbles as the date of her Big Day approaches on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Now that the wedding invitations have been posted out, the reality that Felicity will soon be a married woman continues to make her feel uneasy.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity's friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), wants to take her out wedding dress shopping again.



Which fills Felicity with even more DREAD!



Felicity does her best to avoid Eden.



But the bride-to-be hasn't counted on Eden enlisting the help of Felicity's fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), to trick her into trying on wedding dresses!



If Felicity won't go to the bridal shop to find her dream wedding dress, then the wedding dresses will be delivered to her in person!



Meanwhile, Tane is having some wedding drama of his own.



He is disappointed when family members Gemma Parata and Chloe Anderson RSVP to say they won't be flying over from New Zealand for the wedding.



Family is super-important to Tane, who starts to fear the happy celebration just won't be the same without his close family in attendance...

Theo has some bad news for John on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is feeling guilty after agreeing to switch teams and play for Justin Morgan (James Stewart) during the upcoming charity golf tournament.



Theo had already agreed to join Surf Club boss, John Palmer's (Shane Withington) team.



So now the lad needs to break the news of his betrayal to John...



John has just ordered some team shirts, Palmer's Putters, when Theo comes clean.



John wastes no time in confronting a smug Justin for laying a guilt-trip on Theo and convincing him to go back on his word.



But just when things are looking a bit desperate for John, a certain Summer Bay resident (and TWO-TIME golf champion!) offers to join his team.



WHO is John's new star player?

WHO wants to join John's golf team on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

