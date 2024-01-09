Home and Away spoilers: Felicity's deception is REVEALED!

Can Felicity talk her way out of trouble after Tane discovers her BIG lie on Home and Away?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) set-off a ticking time bomb when she started deceiving her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Now she faces a DILEMMA.



Felicity must come clean and tell Tane that she is still taking birth control pills.



Despite the fact that she previously agreed to start a family with Tane.



But if Felicity doesn't tell the truth, then her friend and business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is going to reveal ALL!



Sensing something is not right, Tane has questions for Felicity.



When he clocks the bag that Felicity is keeping close to hand, Tane starts to piece the clues together...



As the truth comes out, Tane reels from Felicity's betrayal.



Will he ever be able to forgive her after this?

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) continues to try and push Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister, Dana (Ally Harris), away as the day of her sentencing hearing arrives.



Irene has even kicked the Matheson sisters out of her house!



Irene knows it will help their own case if they cut ties with her.



However, headstrong Harper has other ideas...



She's not about to abandon Irene, who has stood by her and Dana throughout all that drama with corrupt Detective Madden.



As Irene makes her way into court alone to face her fate, will Harper and Dana go against her wishes and show-up to support her?

