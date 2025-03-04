Home and Away spoilers: Has copper Cash KILLED love-rival Tim?
Airs Monday 10 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) becomes the prime suspect after the SHOCK attack on his love-rival, Tim Russell (George Pullar), on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Out at the luxury retreat, the members of Lyrik are alarmed to discover that both Cash and Tim have been seriously injured.
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) jumps into doctor mode to try and keep unconscious Tim alive until the paramedics arrive...
Detective Sergeant Mark Townsend (Craig Hall, who recently played Jane's ex-husband Vic Stone on Neighbours) arrives on the scene.
He soon becomes suspicious about Cash after hearing that the copper was found crouching over Tim's motionless body.
Cash, who is suffering from a serious head injury, claims he cannot remember the events of the night before.
However, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is not buying Cash's claim of memory loss!
Could Cash have really gone too far with his grudge against his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) new man?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is prepped and ready for the risky surgery that could save her unborn baby's life.
But hospital doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is nervous as he's never done this particular medical procedure before.
Just as the surgery is about to begin, Harper makes Levi promise that if anything goes WRONG, he will prioritise saving her and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) baby...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
