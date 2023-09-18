Home and Away spoilers: How does Cash Newman know Harper?
Airs Thursday 28 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
There's a surprise for copper Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) when he bumps into newcomer, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It turns out Cash and social worker Harper are old colleagues and friends from way back!
In fact, Harper is not just on an "extended holiday".
She has come to Summer Bay to track down Cash because she needs a BIG favour!
Is Harper in some kind of TROUBLE?
Meanwhile, super snoop John Palmer (Shane Withington) remains suspicious about Harper.
However, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is not impressed by John's attempts to dig up dirt on her new lodger.
She warns him to drop it... or else!
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is thrilled that he's finally been given the all-clear to start surfing again, after damaging his ears during the recent bomb explosion.
The king of the breakers is back!
However, Mali's happy bubble is burst by the fact that his girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) seems to be keeping her distance.
Could Rose be unhappy after what happened when she met Mali's mum, Victoria?
After meeting Mali's mum, Rose has in fact turned her attention to trying to trace her own birth dad!
Although the meeting with Mali's mum got off to a shaky start, Rose is now inspired to investigate her own heritage.
However, when Rose's half-brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), finds her researching her family tree, why is he so against Rose's mission to find out the truth?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.