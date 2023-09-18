Home and Away spoilers: How does Cash Newman know Harper?

Cash Newman has an unexpected connection to new arrival Harper on Home and Away!

There's a surprise for copper Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) when he bumps into newcomer, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It turns out Cash and social worker Harper are old colleagues and friends from way back!



In fact, Harper is not just on an "extended holiday".



She has come to Summer Bay to track down Cash because she needs a BIG favour!



Is Harper in some kind of TROUBLE?



Meanwhile, super snoop John Palmer (Shane Withington) remains suspicious about Harper.



However, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is not impressed by John's attempts to dig up dirt on her new lodger.



She warns him to drop it... or else!

Harper needs Cash's help on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene was not impressed after she caught John SNOOPING into Harper's background on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is thrilled that he's finally been given the all-clear to start surfing again, after damaging his ears during the recent bomb explosion.



The king of the breakers is back!



However, Mali's happy bubble is burst by the fact that his girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) seems to be keeping her distance.



Could Rose be unhappy after what happened when she met Mali's mum, Victoria?

Mali is back on his surf board again on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After meeting Mali's mum, Rose has in fact turned her attention to trying to trace her own birth dad!



Although the meeting with Mali's mum got off to a shaky start, Rose is now inspired to investigate her own heritage.



However, when Rose's half-brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), finds her researching her family tree, why is he so against Rose's mission to find out the truth?

Rose wants to investigate her heritage on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

