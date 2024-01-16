Home and Away spoilers: Irene awaits the VERDICT...

Is Irene going to be sentenced to serving time in prison on Home and Away?

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) awaits to find out her fate on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



During her sentencing hearing, Irene spoke from the heart and explained why she broke the law to help Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her then fugitive sister, Dana (Ally Harris).



But has Irene's emotional plea won over the no-nonsense magistrate, who is a stickler for the rules?



The magistrate will reveal the decision first thing in the morning.



Harper, Dana and John Palmer (Shane Withington) try their best to support Irene during the wait.



But it seems Irene has already convinced herself that she is being sent to prison and starts to say her goodbyes...

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is home alone while her fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) continues to recover in hospital.



But Leah is still haunted by the ordeal that the couple suffered at the hands of vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



Leah wakes in the night, convinced she heard noises outside the Morgan house.



The Police have now arrested all the remaining cult members.



So Leah and Justin should be safe again.



OR are they?

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is excited when she hears the Coastal News want to run a story about her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), after he was honoured at the Surf Club.



However, when Roo shares the news with Alf, he shuts down the interview request immediately!



But Roo really wants to see Alf celebrated in the pages of the local newspaper.



And comes-up with a cunning plan to still have him featured.



Uh-oh...

