Home and Away spoilers: Irene awaits the VERDICT...
Airs Tuesday 23 January 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) awaits to find out her fate on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
During her sentencing hearing, Irene spoke from the heart and explained why she broke the law to help Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her then fugitive sister, Dana (Ally Harris).
But has Irene's emotional plea won over the no-nonsense magistrate, who is a stickler for the rules?
The magistrate will reveal the decision first thing in the morning.
Harper, Dana and John Palmer (Shane Withington) try their best to support Irene during the wait.
But it seems Irene has already convinced herself that she is being sent to prison and starts to say her goodbyes...
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is home alone while her fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) continues to recover in hospital.
But Leah is still haunted by the ordeal that the couple suffered at the hands of vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova.
Leah wakes in the night, convinced she heard noises outside the Morgan house.
The Police have now arrested all the remaining cult members.
So Leah and Justin should be safe again.
OR are they?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is excited when she hears the Coastal News want to run a story about her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), after he was honoured at the Surf Club.
However, when Roo shares the news with Alf, he shuts down the interview request immediately!
But Roo really wants to see Alf celebrated in the pages of the local newspaper.
And comes-up with a cunning plan to still have him featured.
Uh-oh...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.