Home and Away spoilers: Irene is rushed to hospital...

It's not looking good for Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) after her terrible tumble down the stairs on Home and Away...



Irene's friends continue to worry about her, since she has fallen off the wagon and started drinking again.



But they are unaware of just how BAD the situation has got...



John Palmer (Shane Withington) consults with hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on whether there is any way to treat a patient who doesn't want to be helped?



Bree reveals that the most resistant patients are usually the most frightened...



Meanwhile, Dana Matheson (Ally Harper) arrives home to the beach house, where she is SHOCKED to find Irene lying at the bottom of the stairs with a head wound!



Dana gets Irene to Northern District Hospital where she is treated by Bree.



However, Irene continues to refuse further help and just wants to get out of there.



Desperate to drown her sorrows, Irene finds the flask in her bag and prepares to have a SECRET drink in hospital...

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) has sworn her sister Dana to secrecy about her pregnancy.

Harper still hasn't been able to find the right moment to tell Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) that he's gonna be a dad after their one-night stand!



So Harper is not particularly happy when she finds out that Dana has blabbed about the baby to her boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).



Unfortunately, it's not long before Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), also finds out about the baby after overhearing a conversation between Dana and Xander...



Will word reach Tane before Harper gets the chance to drop her BIG baby bombshell?

WHO else finds out about Harper's pregnancy on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

