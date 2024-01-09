Home and Away spoilers: Irene KICKS OUT Harper and Dana!

Has Irene finally turned her back on Harper and her former fugitive sister Dana on Home and Away?

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) has been warned to keep her distance from Harrper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister, Dana (Ally Harris) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Which might not be a bad idea.



After all, if Irene hadn't agreed to rent a room to Harper at her beach house, she might not also have ended-up harbouring Harper's then fugitive sister, Dana!



As the day of Irene's court hearing arrives, her lawyer tries to remind her about the severity of the situation.

Irene has been in a state of denial.



But the truth is, she could be facing time in prison!



Harper, who is also facing possible sentencing, has also been warned to keep away from Irene.



But Harper can't bring herself to abandon the woman who has stood by her since she arrived in Summer Bay.



However, Irene is about to resolve THAT situation.



She confronts the Matheson sisters and warns them to not to turn-up and support her in court.



And to make sure she's got the message across, Irene tells Harper and Dana that she is kicking them out of the beach house!



Better start packing your bags, ladies!

Harper and Dana get kicked-out of the house by Irene on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) remains on edge as she continues to deceive her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), over their plans to start a family.



Felicity's friend and business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), has already found out what she is up to.



Mackenzie has warned Felicity she needs to come clean to Tane before things go too far.



As Felicity tries to find the right moment to confess, Tane starts to suspect that something is going on.



WHAT will Mackenzie do when Tane confronts her and demands to know what's going on with his wife?



Will Mackenzie continue to cover-up Felicity's lie?

Will Felicity tell Tane the truth on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5