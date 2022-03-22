Home and Away spoilers: Is Chloe Anderson close to CONFESSING?

Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) has already come close to confessing that she was responsible for the death of her dad, Matthew Montgomery on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But is she close to cracking again, and turning herself into the police?



Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) attempts to check-in on Chloe, after her worried mum Mia (Anna Samson) asked for her help.



Bella shares her own backstory of her policeman brother, Colby Thorne, being sent to prison for MURDER.



But Chloe is too weighed down with guilt to truly appreciate Bella's support.



The terrible truth is, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) could be sent to prison after confessing to the crime that Chloe commit...

Ryder has another panic attack on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Things are still tense at Summer Bay House between Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker).



Alf's grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) feels caught-in-the-middle.



After all, Alf thought he had Ryder's best interests at heart when he clashed with Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) over the dangerous "buried alive" video prank, which almost killed Ryder.



But with Theo's upcoming court case looming, Justin is still hoping that Alf will let the charges drop and save Theo from getting a criminal record.



Ryder is more than happy to escape to work at Salt and avoid any more arguments.



However, disaster strikes when Ryder is accidentally locked in the supplies cupboard at Salt and starts to have another panic attack...

Felicity is invited for dinner at the Parata house on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is thrilled to get back on track with boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), now that he has returned from his camping trip.



Tane decides to make things more official between them and invites Felicity to a family dinner at the Parata house.



It's a first for Felicity, who has never been invited to dinner with a boyfriend's family before.



But with all the drama that the Parata family has been going through lately, will the family dinner be a hit... or MISS?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR