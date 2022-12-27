Home and Away spoilers: Is Heather Fraser DEAD?

Has Heather Fraser managed to survive her deadly fall on Home and Away?

Is Heather Fraser (played by Sofia Nolan) alive... or DEAD after falling off a rooftop on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is left shell-shocked after the terrible turn of events.



Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and his Police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), are on the case.



But Marilyn still feels entirely to blame for her long-lost daughter, Heather, holding friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), hostage as part of her revenge plans against Marilyn.



As paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) arrives on the scene, Alf is wheeled into an ambulance in a terrible state.



Will Alf survive his ordeal at Heather's hands?

Does someone DIE on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At Northern District Hospital, Roo fears the worst for Alf.



Alf took a terrible turn and started struggling to breath after wicked Heather spiked Alf, Roo, Irene and Leah's drinks.



Alf is still barely able to breath through his oxygen mask, as hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) provides emergency care.



Irene and Leah support Roo.



But the ladies are alarmed when SOMEONE else is rushed into the hospital on a stretcher...



WHO is it?

WHAT is wrong with Alf on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is in a panic after Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) casual comment that she expects him to be in the hospital delivery room when their baby is born.



Dean is now feeling all kinds of anxious!



Can he handle being present for the birth and seeing his girlfriend in agony?



Dean is not completely convinced he's brave enough.



WHO does Dean turn to for some advice on the maternity matter?



READ MORE! Don't forget you can still catch-up on classic episodes of Home and Away from the past 35 years on My5!



Dean has a baby dilemma on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5