Home and Away spoilers: Is Mia Anderson heading for a BREAKDOWN?

Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) has been privately struggling to get back on track after the death of her partner, Ari Parata on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It doesn't help that the rest of the Parata family seem to be getting on with their lives.



Plus, there's been a rift between Mia and her troubled daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett).



However, friends and family are starting to suspect it may all be getting a bit too much for Mia.



She is emotionally drained and feeling frustrated by her inability to help Chloe through her grief over losing Ari.



Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), who has been through her own mental breakdown, warns boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) to focus more on Mia.



Felicity knows the signs of a breakdown and reckons Mia might need some professional help.



But has Tane been ignoring the warning signs and left it too late?



He is left fearing the worst, when he gets an EMERGENCY phonecall reporting the gym boss, Mia, has kicked everybody out of the gym and locked herself in the office...

Is Mia having a mental breakdown on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) are planning a romantic weekend getaway.



However, the plans are derailed when Jasmine's long-lost sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier) reaches out to spend some time together.



Jasmine and Rose haven't exactly hit it off so far.



Cash encourages Jasmine to give her new-found siblings, Rose and Xander (Luke Van Os) another chance.



So Jasmine goes all-out preparing an extravagant brunch for them all at the Beach House.



Rose attempts to bridge the rift between them.



But is Jasmine ready to get over the fact the Xander and Rose had such a great relationship with the father, who abandoned her when she was a child?



Will Jasmine's jealousy and resentment mean that there's no future for Xander, Rose and her?

Jasmine still isn't ready to fully accept Xander and Rose into her life on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

With so much drama surrounding the Parata house at the moment, Felicity decides to try and keep things light for boyfriend, Tane.



So when Felicity's brother, Cash, reminds her how she used to be an expert at sneaking out at all hours, Felicity gets an idea for a SEXY surprise that will put a smile on Tane's face!



However, the night time rendezvous doesn't quite go as planned when SOMEONE unexpectedly interrupts them...

WHO interrupts Felicity and Tane on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR