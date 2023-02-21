Home and Away spoilers: Is someone out to SABOTAGE the wedding?
Airs Thursday 2 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It's almost time for the wedding of Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the night before the wedding, the bride-to-be's wedding wobbles return, and she starts to get cold feet.
Uh-oh...
Felicity seeks emotional comfort from her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who turns out to be the voice of reason.
Plus, after all, copper Cash has spent the past few weeks secretly fixing-up their late dad's old truck for Felicity to arrive at the wedding in.
So he's not gonna want all his hard work going to waste!
But as the bride and groom spend the night apart before their Big Day, to avoid being cursed with bad luck, it seems SOMEONE is out to SABOTAGE their happiness...
In the middle of the night, Lloyd (Oliver Ackland), a member of the dreaded biker gang that menaced the Parata family a while back, lurks around Felicity wedding car.
Just WHAT is this biker bad boy up to?
Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps) returns to Summer Bay, ready to walk his foster daughter, Felicity, down the aisle.
But Gary soon clocks that foster son, Cash, may need his support too.
Gary notices the chemistry between Cash and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).
But Cash is still holding back.
Afraid of being hurt all over again, as happened with ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, Cash cannot bring himself to give things another go with ex-lover, Eden.
However, Gary has some words of advice for cautious Cash:
Yes, there's a chance Eden could break his heart somewhere down the line.
But she could also be the one!
Will Cash act on his buried feelings for Eden?
Elsewhere, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) manages to cause a scene at the birthing class, when he picks a fight with another expectant parent!
It all gets a bit out of hand, and both Dean and his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), get kicked out of the class!
Will Ziggy see the funny side after all the pregnancy DRAMA they have already been through?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.