Home and Away spoilers: Is someone out to SABOTAGE the wedding?

There could be DANGER in store for bride-to-be Felicity Newman on Home and Away...

It's almost time for the wedding of Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the night before the wedding, the bride-to-be's wedding wobbles return, and she starts to get cold feet.



Uh-oh...



Felicity seeks emotional comfort from her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who turns out to be the voice of reason.



Plus, after all, copper Cash has spent the past few weeks secretly fixing-up their late dad's old truck for Felicity to arrive at the wedding in.



So he's not gonna want all his hard work going to waste!



But as the bride and groom spend the night apart before their Big Day, to avoid being cursed with bad luck, it seems SOMEONE is out to SABOTAGE their happiness...



In the middle of the night, Lloyd (Oliver Ackland), a member of the dreaded biker gang that menaced the Parata family a while back, lurks around Felicity wedding car.



Just WHAT is this biker bad boy up to?

WHAT is this dodgy dude up to on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps) returns to Summer Bay, ready to walk his foster daughter, Felicity, down the aisle.



But Gary soon clocks that foster son, Cash, may need his support too.



Gary notices the chemistry between Cash and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



But Cash is still holding back.



Afraid of being hurt all over again, as happened with ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, Cash cannot bring himself to give things another go with ex-lover, Eden.



However, Gary has some words of advice for cautious Cash:



Yes, there's a chance Eden could break his heart somewhere down the line.



But she could also be the one!



Will Cash act on his buried feelings for Eden?

Will Cash reach a decision about Eden on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash and Felicity's foster dad Gary returns on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) manages to cause a scene at the birthing class, when he picks a fight with another expectant parent!



It all gets a bit out of hand, and both Dean and his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), get kicked out of the class!



Will Ziggy see the funny side after all the pregnancy DRAMA they have already been through?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5