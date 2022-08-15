Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata is THREATENED by the biker gang!

Gym boss Tane Parata finds himself in a dangerous situation on today's episode of Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is afraid for the safety of his family after receiving an anonymous threat on Home and Away...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, gym boss Tane wonders WHO else knows about the money that his late brother, Ari, and girlfriend, Mia, stole after an armed robbery.



The same money that Ari and Mia then used to buy the local gym.



But Tane doesn't have to wait long to find out the truth, when he is confronted by menacing Marty (Ben Wood) and his biker gang...



Tane is abducted in broad daylight and driven to the gang's headquarters!



There's another SHOCK in store when Tane discovers that local handyman, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), is one of the baddie bikers!



Things take a threatening turn, as Marty warns Tane that the gang want back the $150,000 that Ari stole from them.



Plus interest!



WHAT is Tane gonna do?

Tane is KIDNAPPED by the biker gang on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has some good news for her business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



A performance from Lyrik helped boost business for the struggling restaurant, Salt.



Mackenzie suggests booking Lyrik to play regular paid gigs at Salt.



However, Felicity secretly knows that her musician friends have their sights set on making it BIG elsewhere.



Certainly not in a small coastal town like Summer Bay!



Can Felicity throw Mackenzie off the scent.. or else convince Lyrik to rock-out at the restaurant again?

Felicity discovers Mackenzie wants to book Lyrik to play again at Salt on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox Reo) is missing his girlfriend, Bella Nixon, like crazy while she is away working in New York.



Nikau is desperate to be reunited with Bella.



Especially after THAT unexpected kiss on the beach with Naomi Stevens!



However, Nikau can't seem to catch a break and actually speak to Bella on the phone because of the international time difference.



Let's hope there is a cure for the LOVESICK lifeguard!

Oops! Naomi got the WRONG idea and kissed Nikau last week on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5