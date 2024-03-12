Home and Away spoilers: Is there still HOPE for Leah and Justin?

WHAT will happen when Leah and Justin meet for a crisis talk about their rocky relationship on Home and Away?

The future is looking uncertain for Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin thought the couple would pick-up from where they left off, when Leah returned to Summer Bay from the city.

But Leah still doesn't feel fully recovered after THAT nightmare ordeal that she and Justin went through at the hands of vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



Leah visits Justin at Summer Bay Autos for a chat about what's happening between them.



However, when Justin tells Leah how much he misses her, it's all too much and she bolts...



Later that day, Leah gets a SURPRISE visitor at The Diner.



It's Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke, from the Aussie music drama Paper Dolls), who was Leah's roommate at the mental health clinic in the city!



WHAT brings Valerie to the Bay?

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has been on edge ever since her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), almost died after a hit-and-run crime.



Remi's friends have started to notice doctor Bree's overprotectiveness whenever they come to visit him at Northern District Hospital.



Will they soon need security clearance when they want to see him??



However, it appears there is something else going on with Bree.



After an unexpected phone call from her mum, Bree is clearly distressed by some news from back home...



When Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) catches Bree crying, will she find out the truth about what's going on?

Bree gets some BAD news on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) puts on a brave face and takes Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) out to celebrate her job promotion.



But if Rose is now the Senior Sergeant at Yabbie Creek Police Station, that must mean there is no longer a job for Cash to return to.

Plus, he's already told his bosses to stick it after they made it clear he was going to be demoted!



So what's next for Cash?



As Cash starts to think about the future, Rose reckons she may have a solution to his career crisis!



WHAT is it?

Could a change of career be on the horizon for Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

