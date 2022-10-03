Home and Away spoilers: Is Ziggy Astoni PREGNANT?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) returns to the Bay on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And she's got some BIG news for her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor)...



Ziggy won the surf competition she entered!



As a result, she has already been offered a sponsorship deal.



Is it possible that garage mechanic Ziggy could soon be living the life of a pro surfer?



Ziggy decides to celebrate her post-surf victory... with another surf!



But, things take an unexpected turn when Ziggy suddenly comes stumbling out of the water, barely able to stand...



Luckily, fellow surfer and doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), is on the scene and does a medical check.



When Bree can't identify any injuries, she questions whether Ziggy could be... PREGNANT!



Ziggy reels at the possibilty.



Dean already has his own young son, Jai, and the couple haven't really given much thought to starting their own family together.



A distressed Ziggy decides to do a pregnancy test to find out for sure.



WHAT will it reveal?

Justin finds out about Theo and Kirby's break-up on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is down-in-the-dumps after calling it quits with his short-lived girlfriend and bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).



Theo felt crushed when Kirby wanted to carry on keeping their blossoming romance a secret from their Lyrik bandmates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her fella, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) start to worry about seeing the lad so heartbroken.



But in the meantime, Kirby is starting to have regrets over the way she has handled things.



Remi and Eden can only wonder why their housemate is in such a strange mood.



Not even her favourite takeaway food is enough to cheer her up.



At the next band meeting, Remi and Eden still fail to notice the awkward atmosphere between Theo and Kirby.



But finally, deciding enough is enough, Kirby throws caution to the wind and pulls Theo into a PASSIONATE KISS in front of a shocked Remi and Eden!



Uh-oh.



Is another band bust-up about to happen?

Eden and Remi FINALLY discover the truth about Theo and Kirby on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

