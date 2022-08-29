Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney is MISSING!

Where is Jasmine Delaney? Cash fears the worst when she fails to return to Summer Bay on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is all-set to propose to his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jasmine has been away in the countyside for the past few weeks, helping her former in-laws, Wendy and Ian Shaw, out on their farm.



As Cash waits at the beach house, armed with flowers, champagne and an engagement ring, he starts to wonder why Jasmine hasn't arrived home yet.



After failing to contact his girlfriend by phone, policeman Cash starts to worry that something terrible has happened to Jasmine.



Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), warns him not to jump to any conclusions.



Cash's one-time lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) finds him sitting on the beach, lost in thought.



Cash admits to Eden that he's starting to fear the worst.



Is it time to report Jasmine as a missing person?

Cash shares his fears about Jasmine with Eden on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, the pressure of being Lyrik's new lead singer is starting to get to Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



The band are due to play their next gig at Salt.



But as the sound check gets underway at the restaurant, Theo fails to show-up.



He's still in a spin over the abrupt departure of his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson, from Summer Bay



Restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is not impressed by Theo's unprofessional behaviour.



But band member, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), is convinced Theo will be make an appearance and everything will be alright on the night.



However, is it possible that Theo is in over his head?



Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) still disapproves of Justin Morgan (James Stewart) encouraging Theo to audition to join Lyrik.



Theo is supposed to be concentrating on his mechanic apprenticeship at the garage.



It looks like there could be TROUBLE ahead...

Theo gets stage fright before his first gig at Salt on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5