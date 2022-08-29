Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney is MISSING!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 5 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is all-set to propose to his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Jasmine has been away in the countyside for the past few weeks, helping her former in-laws, Wendy and Ian Shaw, out on their farm.
As Cash waits at the beach house, armed with flowers, champagne and an engagement ring, he starts to wonder why Jasmine hasn't arrived home yet.
After failing to contact his girlfriend by phone, policeman Cash starts to worry that something terrible has happened to Jasmine.
Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), warns him not to jump to any conclusions.
Cash's one-time lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) finds him sitting on the beach, lost in thought.
Cash admits to Eden that he's starting to fear the worst.
Is it time to report Jasmine as a missing person?
Meanwhile, the pressure of being Lyrik's new lead singer is starting to get to Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
The band are due to play their next gig at Salt.
But as the sound check gets underway at the restaurant, Theo fails to show-up.
He's still in a spin over the abrupt departure of his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson, from Summer Bay
Restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is not impressed by Theo's unprofessional behaviour.
But band member, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), is convinced Theo will be make an appearance and everything will be alright on the night.
However, is it possible that Theo is in over his head?
Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) still disapproves of Justin Morgan (James Stewart) encouraging Theo to audition to join Lyrik.
Theo is supposed to be concentrating on his mechanic apprenticeship at the garage.
It looks like there could be TROUBLE ahead...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.