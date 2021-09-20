'Home and Away' spoilers: Justin Morgan confronts an intruder!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is in for a surprise when he confronts an intruder at Summer Bay Auto on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Just as he was trying to get his head around the fact that John Palmer (Shane Withington) is the new owner of Summer Bay Auto, Justin got a call saying there was a possible break-in at the garage…

After rushing over to the garage to investigate, Justin arms himself with a nearby tool as police also arrive, but just as he’s about to attack the burglar head-on he discovers it’s the garage's new owner John!

When Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives in his capacity as a cop, he realises it’s a false alarm and finds John and Justin bickering about the security system.

Cash tells the fellas that either he can charge John with breaking and entering, or they can sort it out between themselves.

They both agree to sort it out themselves.

Justin airs his grievances to Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Simons) who recommend that Justin lay down some boundaries, so he and John are both singing from the same hymn sheet.

When Justin and John meet at Salt, it starts off well as they both try to explain where they’re coming from but it’s not long before John begins to overstep the mark again… Will they be able to reach to an understanding?

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is confused about where she stands after her amazing first date with Cash.

It’s been a couple of days and she hasn’t heard anything from Cash and is confused about the mixed signals. Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) offers advice saying there’s only one way to find out what’s going on with Cash and that’s to give him a call to see where they stand…

Cash is busy sorting out the issues between John and Justin when the call from Jasmine comes through and she leaves a stern message for him, accusing him of ghosting her.

Later, the pair manage to sort out the confusion and head to Salt for a drink but just when things are going well, Jasmine sees Cash has a call from someone called Felicity, which he ignores.

Then, just as they lean in for a kiss, Cash’s phone lights up again with texts from Felicity, but rather than ignore them he makes a quick exit leaving Jasmine feeling confused…

WHO the heck is FELICITY?

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) are organising the charity night to raise funds for mental health, but as Martha rattles off a list of all the things she needs to do, Alf (Ray Meagher) worries that she’s taking too much on and that it could lead to another breakdown.

When it comes to the catering for the fundraiser, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) suggests that she and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) could do it. Even though their last catering venture ended in disaster, Roo and Martha think it’s a great idea…

It also gets Chloe to thinking about giving their catering business another go if they start delivering fresh food to people’s door, but as Ryder points out where are they going to get the money to get their business up and running again?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.